Mother of 'Baby Theresa' pleads guilty to concealing death of child

 3 days ago
JUNEAU – The mother of a newborn baby who was found dead in rural Dodge County 13 years ago has pleaded guilty to concealing the death of a child.

Karin S. Luttinen, 46, of Milwaukee, entered a guilty plea Monday in Dodge County Circuit Court.

Authorities found the infant's body concealed in a garbage bag in the woods near the village of Theresa on April 29, 2009. An autopsy performed the following day found no evidence that the baby was murdered, and found that the cause of death was "fetal demise," meaning the baby likely died before or during childbirth.

The infant was nicknamed "Baby Theresa" for the nearby community, and was given a funeral May 11, 2009. At that time, authorities were not able to locate any of the baby's family members.

In 2014, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and district attorney filed a charge against the then-unknown mother's DNA, which prevented the six-year statute of limitations on felony cases, allowing the case to remain open. In 2021, Luttinen was identified as the mother of "Baby Theresa."

The following information comes from a criminal complaint, in which police documented information Luttinen shared in 2021:

Luttinen and the baby's father had been in a relationship since 2002 and lived together in Shorewood during Luttinen's pregnancy in 2008 and 2009.

Luttinen told police no one was ever aware that she was pregnant, including the baby's father. Luttinen said she did not know she was pregnant at first, then questioned if she might be but thought she was in denial. She said she was "a lot bigger" back then.

Luttinen told police that she believed she was pregnant toward the end of her pregnancy "but her mind was not grasping the concept," the criminal complaint said.

Luttinen could not recall what day she gave birth, but knew it was after her own birthday, April 13. She delivered the baby herself, in the bathroom of the Shorewood home. Luttinen told police she was in intense pain for about 30 minutes, and believed she passed out while giving birth.

Luttinen said she delivered the baby in the bathtub. The baby was delivered face-down into the tub that was filled with water, with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck. After giving birth, Luttinen estimated she blacked out for about 15 minutes. She told police she never heard the baby cry or saw her move.

After she came to, Luttinen said she put the body of her newborn baby into a garbage bag, which she placed in her purse, then got into her car and drove "aimlessly." She then came to "an unknown area" where she placed the baby's body. Luttinen said she was by herself and it was light outside when she left the baby in the woods.

Luttinen did not seek medical help before or after the pregnancy. She told police she did not watch the news and was unaware when authorities found the baby's body.

According to the criminal complaint, a forensic pathologist could not determine if "Baby Theresa" died before birth or shortly after, nor what exactly caused the baby's death.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

