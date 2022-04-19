ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Hills, CA

Chino Hills Police Department Public Safety Meeting - April 27

chinohills.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the City of Chino Hills and Chino Hills Police Department for a Public Safety Meeting...

www.chinohills.org

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

Public Meetings Scheduled Concerning Battle Creek Police Equity

Have you had a negative or positive interaction with the Battle Creek Police? Perhaps you have a suggestion to improve community interaction with the police force. The City of Battle Creek is addressing these issues in two meetings at the Kool Family Community Center, Thursday, March 24. In order to make the meetings available to all community members, they are scheduled for 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
KPVI Newschannel 6

Region police departments to step up school bus safety patrols

Region police departments are increasing the number of officers along bus routes and in school zones to help ensure student safety when traveling to and from school. The patrols are part of the state’s Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) program and funded with NHTSA grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. Officers will be looking out for stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested for allegedly trying to scam people out of money in Rialto

A man was arrested in Rialto for allegedly trying to scam people out of money, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard regarding a person supposedly soliciting money for his 11-year-old cousin with cerebral palsy, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 16.
RIALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chino Hills, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Chino Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
KTLA

Women arrested for damaging other driver’s car during altercation in Bell

Three women who damaged the car of another driver and then fled the scene last week have been arrested. The three women were wanted in connection to an incident that happened Thursday morning in Bell. According to the Bell Police Department, the women stopped another driver’s vehicle on the 4600 block of Florence Avenue and […]
BELL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Police Department
KGET

1 arrested after threatening to kill neighbor, officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday night, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a caller threatening to kill his neighbor and any responding officers. Officials said the caller, Joshua Bloomfield, could be heard firing a gun during the call. Officers got to the 600 block of Jefferson Street around 8:55 p.m. and said they […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

Homeless woman sleeping on Wilmington sidewalk killed by hit-and-run driver

A homeless woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while sleeping on a sidewalk in Wilmington Saturday. The hit-and-run occurred at Figueroa Place and E Street at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. According to Los Angeles police, a white GMC Envoy Denali was traveling east on E Street when the SUV went onto the sidewalk and slammed into a 65-year-old woman who was sleeping. The driver then abandoned the SUV at the scene and jumped into a waiting Nissan Altima, which sped away, police said. The homeless woman died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released. The suspect remains at large and has not yet been identified. It's unclear if there is any surveillance footage of the collision. A reward of up to $50,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call the LAPD at 323-421-2500.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fort Morgan Times

Brush Volunteer Fire Department: New Engine In-Service Public Reception set for April 2

The Brush Volunteer Fire Department will hold a New Engine In-Service Public Reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Brush Fire Hall. At this reception, people will be able to see the new engine, meet the local volunteer firefighters, enjoy refreshments and learn more about the Marty Kautz memorial fundraiser BVFD is holding.
BRUSH, CO
KTLA

3-year-old rescued, woman arrested in Temecula kidnapping: Officials

A woman was arrested last week on suspicion of kidnapping a 3-year-old child from Temecula, officials said. The child was reported missing shortly before 11 a.m. on April 14 from the 29600 block of Solana Way. The child’s father told officers that his car and car key were also missing from his home, according to […]
TEMECULA, CA
KTLA

Assault suspect on the run after authorities surround Whittier home

Authorities surrounded a home in Whittier Sunday morning after a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon was believed to have barricaded himself inside. The hourslong incident began around 2:35 a.m. on the 7900 block of Comstock Avenue in Whittier. The suspect, an unidentified man, was reported to have barricaded himself inside a home […]
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

Pasadena high school basketball coach, referee allegedly offered alcohol, drugs for explicit photos, video of teenage girl on Snapchat

Authorities say a high school basketball coach and referee from the San Gabriel Valley has been arrested for offering a teenage girl drugs in exchange for explicit pictures and video over Snapchat, and may have more victims.Alexander Rahsaan Miles, 42, of Pasadena, was arrested last Friday and is being held on $340,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's jail records. He has since been charged with three counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14.Deputies at the sheriff's West Hollywood station said they started investigating Miles after a 13-year-old girl reported on March 16 that...
PASADENA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested After Speeding Over 100 MPH On Santa Clarita Streets

A man was arrested for reckless driving late Thursday night after he allegedly was caught driving over 100 mph through city streets. Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area officer spotted a 2012 BMW 328i driving recklessly on McBean Parkway near Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Area Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two women are arrested for allegedly trying to steal $3,500 worth of items from Fontana store

Two women were arrested for allegedly attempting to steal $3,500 worth of merchandise from a Fontana store, according to the Fontana Police Department. On April 16 at about 9:08 p.m., police responded to the Rite Aid store in the 9900 block of Sierra Avenue after the employees called, saying that the women were concealing merchandise in bags. Officers witnessed the two suspects leave the business with the stolen property, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
FONTANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy