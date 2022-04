As a millennial who grew up during the early 2000s, it’s a strange sensation to be out in the wild and see someone who’s in college (or maybe even high school) wearing an outfit that you wore 20 years prior. From the baggy jeans to the crop top and mini purse and flatform shoes, this baby-faced passerby looked as though she had shopped her entire spring wardrobe from a dELiA*s catalogue. Completing her look were two long strands that I guess you could call “bangs” framing her face. A quick scroll through Instagram and it seems that the two strand bangs are back. Just like the Backstreet Boys and butterfly clips before them. Care to take a trip down memory lane together?

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 HOURS AGO