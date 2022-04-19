ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perez: Scriptures support belief in Christ's real-life resurrection

In response to the many Christian views on Jesus’ resurrection, I would like to point out that if you believe the Bible is the true word of God, but don’t believe Jesus literally was raised from the dead, then you really don’t believe God’s word.

For there are a number of Scriptures that tell us that God raised Jesus from the dead.

Galatians 1:1, Romans 10:9, I Corinthians 6:14 are some examples. I Corinthians 15:12-17 tells us that if Christ is not risen, then our preaching is empty and your faith is also empty.

Why did Jesus rise from the dead? He died on the cross for our sins and rose from the dead so that we could be with Him in heaven some day. Romans 5:8-9 says, “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”

Much more then, having now been justified by His blood, we shall be saved from wrath through Him.” We also have the gospel, (definition in I Corinthians 15:1-4). The gospel is the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Romans 6:3-8 tells us how the gospel works and how we are united with Christ through baptism.

Baptism is for the forgiveness of sins (Acts 2:38 and Acts 22:16) and is a reenactment of the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus as describes in Romans 6:3-8. Study the Bible and decide for yourself if you believe what the Bible says about the resurrection or not.

