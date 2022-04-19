ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Penn State Women’s Basketball Guard Maddie Burke Transferring to Villanova

By Joe Smeltzer
nittanysportsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State’s women’s basketball guard Maddie Burke, who was Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year as a freshman but averaged just 2.8 points this past season,...

nittanysportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
thecomeback.com

Jay Wright explains his reasoning for sudden retirement

Villanova head coach Jay Wright has been one of the best college basketball coaches in the sport for the better part of the past two decades. Wright shocked the college basketball world on Wednesday when he announced that he would be retiring from coaching. It seems that Wright may have...
VILLANOVA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Penn, PA
College Basketball
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Villanova, PA
Villanova, PA
Sports
Penn, PA
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
Penn, PA
Sports
Villanova, PA
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Villanova, PA
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Penn, PA
College Sports
City
Doylestown, PA
Villanova, PA
College Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Penn State Women#Penn State
CBS Philly

Jay Wright Gets Choked Up While Announcing Retirement As Villanova’s Basketball Coach: ‘Once A Wildcat, Always A Wildcat’

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) – Jay Wright did his best to keep his emotions attuned as he formally announced his retirement as Villanova’s basketball coach. He was joined by his successor, Kyle Neptune, Villanova President Father Peter Donohue, and ‘Nova athletic director Mark Jackson.  “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat. Patti and I will be part of this community forever,” Wright said. It was just a few weeks ago that the Villanova Wildcats were knocking on the doorstep of a third national championship under Wright, which left many jaws dropped when news broke of his retirement Wednesday night. “What Patty and I want this...
VILLANOVA, PA
NBC Sports

Breaking down Jay Wright's legendary career by the numbers

The bombshell announcement Wednesday that Jay Wright was stepping down as head coach at Villanova got us thinking about all the wins, all the tournament runs, all the championships, records and history he stuffed into 21 thrilling years on the Main Line. Wright went 520-197 at Villanova (.720), won six...
VILLANOVA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Instagram
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Blue-White Game takes on new format in Penn State spring game

Penn State will bring a close to their 2022 spring football practices this weekend with the annual Blue-White Game inside Beaver Stadium, but this year’s game will not be played in a traditional format with a Blue and a White team. Instead, head coach James Franklin explained the game will be organized with an offense vs. defense approach. “It won’t be a traditional spring game like we’ve had in the past,” Franklin said on Wednesday, according to Blue White Illustrated. “We’re working on a scoring system right now…We’re looking into that. I don’t want to make it overly complicated, but we’re...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

‘They are getting a bulldog’: Central Dauphin’s Megan Cavoli makes her college pick

Megan Cavoli will forever be the girl who hit the shot for Central Dauphin. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. it was her halfcourt, buzzer-beater, after all, which lifted the Rams past Cedar Cliff and into the District 3 6A title game earlier this year. She will be hard-pressed to recreate that moment, but local hoops fans might just get a chance to see her create a few more memories at the college level because she recently committed to play at Shippensburg.
DAUPHIN, PA
The Spun

Look: Jay Wright Press Conference Comment Is Going Viral

Nobody made anything of it at the time, but a comment made by now-former Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright during his post-Final Four press conference is now going viral. “Hoops is in the house,” he said in reference to a college basketball reporter after the Wildcats’ loss to Kansas. “I get to say it one last time.”
VILLANOVA, PA
The Morning Call

All-Area boys basketball: Allentown Central Catholic’s Jahrel Vigo is the 2021-22 season’s rookie of the year

Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball coach Dennis Csensits said that it’s unusual for any freshman to get to play in his program, much less become a starter. But Jahrel Vigo was that unusual talent that earned a starting role for the 2021-22 Vikings one season after the program won a PIAA 4A championship. Vigo not only got into the starting lineup but stayed there throughout a 21-6 ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Previewing Penn State’s Blue-White Game, how Nittany Lions can use a deep cornerback room and more: Blue-White Breakdown

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State will return to Beaver Stadium on Saturday for its annual Blue-White Game to cap spring practice. And it’s going to look a little different. Penn State coach James Franklin said Wednesday the exhibition’s format will be altered a bit to accommodate the depth issues for the Nittany Lions, especially along the offensive line. Still, the ninth-year coach plans to have some live periods and enough action to keep the fans in the Beaver Stadium stands entertained.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Morning Call

Boys basketball coach of the year: Parkland’s Andy Stephens overcame a personal loss to guide his team to big wins

Through Villanova team camps Parkland has been invited to over the years, Trojans boys basketball coach Andy Stephens has gotten to know Wildcats’ recently retired coach Jay Wright pretty well. Stephens has always been a fan and was so impressed with how Wright handled his departure from college basketball’s big stage this week. “He didn’t let that out of the bag and just sort of said I’m ...
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy