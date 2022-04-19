Penn State Women’s Basketball Guard Maddie Burke Transferring to Villanova

Penn State will bring a close to their 2022 spring football practices this weekend with the annual Blue-White Game inside Beaver Stadium, but this year’s game will not be played in a traditional format with a Blue and a White team. Instead, head coach James Franklin explained the game will be organized with an offense vs. defense approach.
“It won’t be a traditional spring game like we’ve had in the past,” Franklin said on Wednesday, according to Blue White Illustrated. “We’re working on a scoring system right now…We’re looking into that. I don’t want to make it overly complicated, but we’re...
