Seneca Excited About Season Expectations, Players Getting Healthy

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State football coach James Franklin has laid the groundwork for weeks, speaking at length about numbers issues, and player availability ahead of Saturday’s game. He dropped nuggets each week suggesting Penn State may move away from a traditional Blue-White format. Wednesday he confirmed those suspiciouns.
COLUMBIA, SC – Columbia couldn’t close out the Down East Wood Ducks, who scored four runs in the 10th inning as the Fireflies dropped Friday night’s game at Segra Park 6-2. Luis Barroso (L, 0-1) allowed four hits to the first five batters of the extra frame that saw the Wood Ducks score runs three, four, […]
Comments / 0