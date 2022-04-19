ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

UW-EC event to focus on freedom of expression, civil discourse

By Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJped_0fE3qts500
Robert George, left, and Cornel West will lead a discussion about freedom of expression and civil discourse on May 5 at UW-Eau Claire. Photo by Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia Commons

EAU CLAIRE — Cornel West and Robert George will be the featured guests for an in-person event next month at UW-Eau Claire.

The “Freedom of Expression and Civil Discourse with Cornel West and Robert George” event will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, in the Ojibwe Grand Ballroom of Davies Center.

UW-Eau Claire’s Menard Center for Constitutional Studies will host the event, which will be a moderated conversation with a time for questions and answers.

Eric Kasper, a professor of political science and director of the Menard Center for Constitutional Studies, will moderate the conversation.

“We are proud to host Drs. West and George on UW-Eau Claire’s campus,” Kasper says. “Both are accomplished professors and authors who have very different views politically and socially. Despite their differences, both are champions of the freedom of expression and open inquiry. Through shared public events such as the one on our campus, these two longtime friends remind us that people with divergent views can have honest, thoughtful and respectful conversations about critical political and cultural issues.”

West is the Dietrich Bonhoeffer chair at Union Theological Seminary. He teaches on the works of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, as well as courses in philosophy of religion and African American critical thought. The author of 20 books, he is best known for “Race Matters and Democracy Matters” and for his memoir, “Brother West: Living and Loving Out Loud.” His most recent book, “Black Prophetic Fire,” offers a look at 19th- and 20th-century African American leaders and their legacies.

George is McCormick professor of jurisprudence and director of the James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions at Princeton University. He also is a visiting professor at Harvard Law School. He has served as chairman of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom and as a presidential appointee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. He has served on the President’s Council on Bioethics and as the U.S. member of UNESCO’s World Commission on the Ethics of Science and Technology. He was a judicial fellow at the U.S. Supreme Court. His most recent book is “Conscience and Its Enemies.”

Tickets are free but must be reserved at this site: eventbrite.com/e/freedom-of-expression-civil-discourse-with-cornel-west-robert-george-registration-267567299997.

For now, the event is in-person only. A virtual option may be added if it becomes necessary because of COVID-19.

For more information, contact Kasper at 715-836-4802 or kasperet@uwec.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

The Academic Freedom Podcast #14 on Controversial Public Speech

A new episode of The Academic Freedom Podcast from the Academic Freedom Alliance is now available. Subscribe through your favorite platform so you don't miss an episode. In this episode I talk with David Rabban about controversial public speech by professors and the scope of protection that such speech should have and does have under common university policies. Whether such speech should be protected at all was a source of debate among those advancing academic freedom principles and protections in the United States in the early twentieth century, but the major policy statements of the American Association of University Professors included protections for political speech in the public arena by professors. David and I have both argued that the logic of protecting such speech is better understood in relation to free speech policies than academic freedom policies. My article on this is here.
COLLEGES
The Independent

Legal scholars and lawyers who know Justice Thomas say he can no longer ignore his wife’s activism

Recently reported text messages between ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, could put additional scrutiny on the work of the court’s longest-serving member, according to legal experts and people who know the couple.On Thursday, CBS News and the Washington Post reported that Ms Thomas urged Mr Meadows and then-president Donald Trump to press on with challenges to the 2020 election long after it became clear Mr Trump had lost to Joe Biden.The text messages, which are now in the hands...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Society
Davenport Journal

Students are calling for a law professor to be suspended after she said the country would be better off with fewer Asians, and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements

Black and Asian law students are calling for a university professor to be suspended after she reportedly said that the country would be better off with fewer Asians and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements. The students are calling for the professor, who for years has espoused openly racist rhetoric, to be suspended from campus and prevented from speaking to students. The students are demanding that the school suspend the professor while investigating her employment and conduct in accordance with behavioral conduct and grading policies.
COLLEGES
Salon

Cancel culture strikes again: Lee, Cruz want to punish Yale students for protesting Christian group

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Since its formation 29 years ago in 1993, the far-right Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) has consistently fought against gay rights — often equating anti-gay discrimination with religious freedom. When Kristen Waggoner, legal counsel for ADF, spoke at Yale University on March 10, about 120 students protested her appearance. And in Utah, two well-known Republicans — Sen. Mike Lee and State Attorney General Sean Reyes — have added their names to a letter demanding punishment for Yale students who protested the March 10 event.
POLITICS
NBC News

Black Lives Matter leaders condemn allegations of mismanaged funds

Leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement are dismissing allegations that they mismanaged millions of dollars after a scathing New York Magazine report revealed that they had purchased a $6 million home in Southern California with donated funds. Patrisse Cullors, co-founder and former executive director of the Black Lives Matter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cornel West
Person
Dietrich Bonhoeffer
The Atlantic

Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid

What would it have been like to live in Babel in the days after its destruction? In the Book of Genesis, we are told that the descendants of Noah built a great city in the land of Shinar. They built a tower “with its top in the heavens” to “make a name” for themselves. God was offended by the hubris of humanity and said:
RELIGION
NBC News

Report: Majority of Black Americans say race shapes identity

A majority of Black Americans say being Black is central to how they think about themselves and shape their identities, even as many have diverse experiences and come from various backgrounds, according to a new report by Pew Research Center. About three-quarters of Black people said so despite where they come from, their economic status or educational backgrounds.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Freedom Of Expression#Princeton University#Civil Discourse#Civil Rights#Uw Ec#Uw Eau Claire#African American
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama Is Hosting a Summit to Change the Culture Around Voting

Ahead of the midterm elections in November, When We All Vote — a nonpartisan organization created by Michelle Obama to change the culture around voting — is hosting its first ever Culture of Democracy summit. From June 10 to 13, the virtual and in-person event in LA will feature musicians, athletes, grassroots organizers, and more, as well as the former first lady herself, who will serve as the keynote speaker.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
geekwire.com

Y Community Conversation – Exploring the Asian American Identity Crisis

Should one assimilate or preserve their heritage? It’s a question many young Asian Americans are asking themselves. Asian American youth are facing an identity crisis: feeling pressure to both embrace American culture and maintain the ethnic heritage and traditions of their immigrant parents, which is affecting their psychological wellbeing.
SEATTLE, WA
The Guardian

The Guardian view on public interest: democracy rests on a free press

Last week saw a good day for press freedom. An Old Bailey judge ruled that Chris Mullin, the former Labour minister and journalist, would not have to hand over the notes that he made while looking a decade later into the 1974 IRA Birmingham pub bombings. The West Midlands police had applied for an order under terror laws to force Mr Mullin to reveal the sources for his 1986 book, Error of Judgement, and the television documentaries he later worked on. He declined to do so, and the court backed him. This was the right decision. Protection of journalists’ sources is a cornerstone of the free press in a democracy.
POLITICS
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
192
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy