Delaware Live spring sports week 5 top 10 rankings
Baseball Week 5 Ranking
|Ranking
|School
|Record
|Last Week’s Ranking
|Comments
|1
|Appoquinimink
|8-0
|1
|Host #4 Sallies on Thursday
|2
|DMA
|8-1
|7
|3
|Sussex Central
|6-1
|2
|4
|Sallies
|6-1
|4
|Beat St Marks, lost to Sussex Tech
|5
|Conrad
|5-1
|5
|Only lose to #1 Appo
|6
|Saint Mark’s
|7-2
|3
|Lost 7-4 to Sallies last week
|7
|Cape Henlopen
|6-2
|10
|8
|Middletown
|4-2
|NR
|9
|Caesar Rodney
|5-2
|NR
|10
|Archmere
|5-2
|6
Softball Week 5 Rankings
|Ranking
|Schools
|Record
|Last Week’s Ranking
|Comments
|1
|Caravel
|7-0
|1
|good wins over Smyrna, Delmarva Christian & Delmar
|2
|Sussex Central
|6-1
|2
|Only “L” to Delmarva. Has won 6 straight since.
|3
|Appoquinimink
|8-0
|3
|Beat Delmarva, DMA & RLCA. Plays St. Mark’s saturday
|4
|DMA
|5-1
|6
|beat Smyrna 11-0. Only loss to Appo
|5
|Red Lion
|7-1
|7
|Only “L” to Appo. Good “W’s” over Middletown & St. Marks
|6
|Delmarva Christian
|5-3
|4
|“W’s” over Central & Smyrna. “L” to Caravel & Appo
|7
|Middletown
|6-1
|9
|has won 6 straight. Will face Central Saturday
|8
|Saint Mark’s
|6-2
|8
|“L” to RLCA & Middletown
|9
|Caesar Rodney
|8-0
|NR
|1st appearance in Top 10 this season Face central the 28th
|10
|Delmar
|3-3
|NR
|Win over Newark Charter 3-2 puts them in Top 10.
Boys Lax Week 3 Rankings
|Ranking
|Schools
|Record
|Last Week’s Ranking
|Comments
|1
|Sallies
|7-0
|1
|Bye Week b4 a tough out of state stretch
|2
|Cape Henlopen
|5-1
|2
|Tough next 4 Tower Hill, CR, Hill School, Sallies
|3
|Sanford
|5-0
|3
|Outscored their opponents 42-4 last two games
|4
|Archmere
|4-1
|4
|Bye Week
|5
|Tower Hill
|5-0
|5
|Beat #6 Friend’s 13-12
|6
|Friend’s
|5-2
|6
|Beat #7 St Andrew’s lost to #5 Tower Hill
|7
|St Andrew’s
|3-3
|7
|Losses to Tower, Friend’s and Sanford
|8
|Middletown
|4-1
|8
|Tough conference games upcoming
|9
|Sussex Academy
|6-2
|9
|Off till April 27th
|10
|DMA
|5-2
|10
|5 straight wins
Girls Lax Week 4 Ranking
|Ranking
|Schools
|Record
|Last Week’s Ranking
|Comments
|1
|Cape Henlopen
|8-0
|1
|Average margin of victory 13.2
|2
|Tatnall
|4-1
|2
|Beat #3 Tower 21-10
|3
|Tower Hill
|4-1
|3
|Host St Mark’s and Padua this week
|4
|Archmere
|6-1
|4
|Faces #5 Friend’s on Saturday
|5
|Friend’s
|4-2
|5
|Lost to Tower 18-12
|6
|Dover
|7-1
|6
|.bye week
|7
|Sussex Academy
|8-1
|7
|Scored 175 goals in 9 games
|8
|Caesar Rodney
|5-3
|8
|.
|9
|Ursuline
|3-3
|9
|10
|Caravel
|5-2
|10
Girls Soccer Week 4 Rankings
Division 1
|Ranking
|Schools
|Record
|Last Week’s Ranking
|Comments
|1
|Padua
|5-2
|1
|.Next 3 on the road against rank teams
|2
|Middletown
|8-0
|2
|Allowed 1 goal in 8 matches
|3
|Wilmington Charter
|5-2-2
|3
|Tied #6 Appo 2-2
|4
|Smyrna
|6-2
|4
|3 straight at home after spring break
|5
|Caesar Rodney
|7-2
|5
|Lost to #1 Padua last week
|6
|Appoquinimink
|4-2-1
|6
|Tied #3 Charter
|7
|Delcastle
|6-1
|7
|Only loss to #2 Middletown
|8
|Cape Henlopen
|5-2
|8
|Won 5 of last 6
|9
|St Georges Tech
|5-1
|9
|Bounce back after 1-0 loss to Newark
|10
|Sussex Central
|4-2
|NR
|Scored 32 goals in 6 matches
Division 2
|Ranking
|Schools
|Record
|Last Week’s Ranking
|Comments
|1
|Caravel
|8-0
|1
|2
|Indian River
|5-1
|2
|3
|Friend’s
|5-0-1
|3
|4
|Archmere
|6-1-1
|4
|5
|Saint Mark’s
|5-2
|5
|6
|Ursuline
|2-4-1
|6
|7
|DMA
|4-3
|7
|8
|Odessa
|7-0-1
|8
|9
|Sanford
|3-2
|9
|10
|Tower Hill
|3-2
|7
