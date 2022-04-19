ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protecting yourself while traveling after mask mandate ends

Cover picture for the articleAmid concerns that mask mandates are being lifted...

Related
KTLA

Do you still have to wear a mask at LAX?

A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate for travelers on U.S. airlines and public transportation, leaving many Southern California residents wondering if they’ll still need to mask up at Los Angeles area airports. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention had initially announced plans to extend the mask mandate on public […]
BURBANK, CA
CBS News

Do you have to wear a mask on your next flight? These airlines are dropping mask mandates

In the wake of a judge's ruling Monday that struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's transit masking rules, major U.S. airlines have made mask-wearing optional for both passengers and employees. Though customers are free to continue wearing masks if they choose to do so, passengers will not be required to mask up on many carriers for the first time in years.
LIFESTYLE
Grazia

Which Airlines Make You Wear A Mask On The Plane?

As the UK has made its transition to the government’s ‘Living With Covid' plan, most domestic pandemic restrictions were lifted in February—meaning masks haven’t been mandatory for weeks and sometimes it’s easy to forget they exist. But as the summer approaches and travel is back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Independent

Where you do and don’t have to wear masks on US public transportation

When a judge struck down the federal mask mandate for public transportation, the ruling changed the face of American travel. Within hours, a cluster of airlines declared they would no longer require the face coverings. Some flight attendants and passengers celebrated in mid-air. Even Disney World made masks optional on its park transportation.But not every sector of the transportation world is tossing out its mask mandates just yet. Individual airlines and other companies still have the option to enforce their own mandates, even if they’re not backed up by the federal government. Here’s a look at where you do...
UBER
Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
Inc.com

CDC Lifts Mask Requirements for Most Transportation--and Businesses Follow Suit

One of the final federal mask requirements is no longer -- making your own mask mandate, should you still have one, less potent. On Monday the Biden administration announced that, starting immediately, Americans will no longer be required to wear masks on public transportation, after a court ruling in Florida this week overturned a mask-mandate extension mounted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on April 18. The U.S. health agency had extended to May 3 federal mask mandates requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes and trains, and in taxis, ride-share vehicles, and transit hubs. At the time, the CDC said it needed time to assess a recent surge in Covid cases across the country, brought about by the BA.2 variant.
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

Everything We Know About COVID Transmission on Planes

A version of this article first appeared in Katelyn Jetelina’s newsletter, Your Local Epidemiologist. On Monday, a Florida judge voided the U.S. mask mandate for public transit, which includes planes, trains, and buses. Several airlines immediately announced they dropped masks. And, in true pandemic fashion, an intense debate about masks has ensued.
FLORIDA STATE
