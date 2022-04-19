Protecting yourself while traveling after mask mandate ends

One of the final federal mask requirements is no longer -- making your own mask mandate, should you still have one, less potent. On Monday the Biden administration announced that, starting immediately, Americans will no longer be required to wear masks on public transportation, after a court ruling in Florida this week overturned a mask-mandate extension mounted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on April 18. The U.S. health agency had extended to May 3 federal mask mandates requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes and trains, and in taxis, ride-share vehicles, and transit hubs. At the time, the CDC said it needed time to assess a recent surge in Covid cases across the country, brought about by the BA.2 variant.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO