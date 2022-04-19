Harmonic Egg can help veterans

I saw your article about the Casertas and their son ( “Peoria family fights for mental health in military” ).

What is so sad is that many vets don’t know where they can get help. Many go to a doctor only to be given pills to deal with a condition. I think many lives might be saved if more people knew about the Harmonic Egg and the use of sound and light to reset their bodies back to homeostasis.

We are starting to work with some veteran associations and resource centers to let them know about the Harmonic Egg.

It is amazing the results that people have gotten from the Harmonic Egg.

Editor's note: Steve Hanson is the co-owner of the Harmonic Egg.