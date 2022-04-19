ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Harmonic Egg can help veterans

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36re69_0fE3pz8E00

I saw your article about the Casertas and their son ( “Peoria family fights for mental health in military” ).

What is so sad is that many vets don’t know where they can get help. Many go to a doctor only to be given pills to deal with a condition. I think many lives might be saved if more people knew about the Harmonic Egg and the use of sound and light to reset their bodies back to homeostasis.

We are starting to work with some veteran associations and resource centers to let them know about the Harmonic Egg.

It is amazing the results that people have gotten from the Harmonic Egg.

Editor's note: Steve Hanson is the co-owner of the Harmonic Egg.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Bama Pies helping veterans at Coffee Bunker

TULSA, Okla. — Bama Pies has joined the Tulsa Employer Alliance for Veterans at the Coffee Bunker. By joining the Alliance, Bama agrees to things like assigning an in-house veteran advocate, maintaining an veteran support group and trying to give veteran new hires a wage as close as possible to their last military pay. Bama also cut a check for $5000 and presented it to the Coffee Bunker.
TULSA, OK
WDTV

Local veterans gearing up to help Ukraine

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two local veterans are gearing up to help Ukraine. Local Veterans Alex Shay and Devin Morgan saw the issues going on in Ukraine and knew they needed to help. “I was definitely wanting to take a group of veterans that knew what they were doing,” said...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Parents Magazine

A New Law in Washington State Would Allow Foster Children To Stay With Relatives

When we think of the American foster care system, we tend to think of horror stories that stigmatize the state-by-state patchwork system of foster programs, like those of very young children sent to dozens of different homes where they are further neglected and abused. And while many of the heartbreaking stories are true, it is also true that there are people out there fighting to make substantial changes to help protect the kids who have no other choice. Enter Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
MilitaryTimes

VA’s caregiver review would’ve booted 90% of young vets from program

Veterans Affairs officials were on pace to boot 90% of post-9/11 veterans receiving caregivers benefits as part of an ongoing overhaul of the support program before announcing a moratorium on dismissals this week, according to new data released by the department. The figure is far above the 33% estimate VA...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Salon

First responders lacking mental health support turn to their peers

When Randy Jones got his start as an emergency medical technician in the 1970s, he wore a smock and a clip-on tie that reduced the chances a patient would grab hold and strangle him. With few job prospects in the tiny Kansas town where he grew up, the rush of running to emergencies in an ambulance felt like God's work. Jones remembers wearing blood on his shirt like a badge of pride.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Mental Health#Harmonic#Vets
Navy Times

Tricare Facebook post provokes ire of military families with autistic members

A Facebook post from Tricare celebrating April as “Autism Acceptance Month” has struck a nerve, with hundreds of military families criticizing the Defense Department for its health care coverage of autism treatment for military families. Families complained that recent DoD policy changes have resulted in cuts in coverage...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Next Avenue

Graduating From Hospice Calls for a Continuum of Care

The terminology describing pre-death discharges from hospice care needs to be clarified and resources need to be improved. How can we help people survive what they were told to believe was an impossibility? When patients are brought on and admitted into hospice care services, they are informed that they have approximately six months or less to live. This comfort-driven philosophy of care is diametrically opposed to the traditional medical model of care, which was designed to promote and prolong life, no matter the cost.
HEALTH SERVICES
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
437
Followers
746
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy