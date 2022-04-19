Medical marijuana celebrated on 4.20

With customers from ages 10 to 97, MariKind Physicians in Venice aims to combat street drugs, overdoses, pot-head stigma — and manage pain through science and kindness.

While many pot enthusiasts celebrate April 20 as a kind of leafy green holiday, 4/20 is just another day for Dr. Peggy Benzing and her staff to work with clients by focusing on medical marijuana evaluations, consultations and positive outcomes.

“We had a grandmother call saying her 15-year-old granddaughter had social anxiety after her family was killed in one day,” said Christina Dale, research consultant at MariKind Physicians. “The psych meds weren’t working.”

The patient was having a mental health crisis. She was vaping, but it wasn’t helping.

“We suggested a marijuana card after meeting with her,” she said.

“She was at risk for suicide, she said no one listened to her and although they were trying to help, they weren’t helping her deal with the mental illness,” Dale said. “She was given a medical card, and her grandmother was taught about safe dispensary products.”

Dale said what many don’t realize is medical marijuana can be prescribed with minimal tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, the substance primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana on a person’s mental state.

It also helps reduce pain, nausea, insomnia, mood and stress disorders.

Medical marijuana is used in treating the impacts of cancer, PTSD, HIVS/AIDS, Parkinson’s Disease, terminal conditions, epilepsy, ALS, glaucoma, Crohn’s disease, chronic, nonmalignant pain and debilitating conditions.

Dale said the office does continual research about medical marijuana. Patients spend a half hour or more reviewing their medical history with the doctor, learning about a medical marijuana card and dispensary items.

Dale said MariKind Physicians helps patients who were exposed to street drugs and now pot laced with fentanyl, vitamin E and synthetic toxins.

“We have so many success stories that helped people turn away from dangerous street drugs to manage pain,” she said. “That’s why we have patients as young as 10.”

The office works to manage seizures, ADHD and autism. Dale spoke of two patients with rare diseases that doctors believe the medical marijuana is helping to manage the disease.

“Through science we show a person they don’t have to be scared, we are there for them,” she said.

Once a patient works with the MariKind Physicians, they often take a short trip to a cannabis store in Venice, Englewood, North Port or Port Charlotte.

While some are independent, the big company on the block is Trulieve. By the end of 2021, Trulieve had increased its retail footprint by 112% to 159 retail locations in 11 states. This included acquiring and rebranding Harvest and Purplemed dispensaries, including one in North Port.

“We’re grateful to have the opportunity to offer direct access to patients in both Sarasota and Charlotte counties,” wrote Kim Rivers, Trulieve CEO said in a statement that 2021. “The educational outreach that Trulieve provides is a valuable service for first-time patients who may have little to no experience with medicinal marijuana.”