Major: God commands us to love our country

Here’s an inspirational thought: Just a reminder that God gave each of us our body and it’s the only one we’ll ever have, so it’s up to us to take good care of it.

God also gave us our country, which is the only one we’ll ever have, so it’s up to us to take care of it. If we don’t, shame on us and we will get what we deserve!

Let’s not disappoint our Maker and put Him first to help us take good care of His creations — us and our country.

The latter is more of a serious challenge for all of us and we cannot be silent or we’ll lose God’s country!