Mayberry: It's time to awaken core American values

My name is Young Mayberry and I’m running for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in Arizona’s Congressional District 6.

I served 28 years in the U.S. Air Force standing in the gap against socialism and communism.

Then, I watched as Biden left American citizens and Afghan nationals who helped us behind enemy lines to suffer at the hands of ruthless Taliban terrorists. I said, enough!

I can no longer sit on the sidelines and watch that kind of stuff and do nothing. I need to call out this dereliction of duty and betrayal to Americans. I need to do my part to stop the intrusion of Marxist disruption into our free country. I’m appalled by top U.S. officials openly embracing the destructive Marxist views I fought against throughout my military career.

I started my career as a Minuteman missile launch officer, a key weapon system in defeating Soviet communist expansionism. I’m a fluent Spanish speaker so I continued combating this communist disease by teaching counter-insurgency courses to prominent Latin American officers at the command and general staff course at Fort Benning, Georgia. I’ve spent significant time in these Latin American countries doing the same.

I’ll bring to this seat in Congress a profound love for our country and the constitutional government that has brought us individual freedom and our position of strength in the world today. No country even begins to compare to the United States of America! I’ve seen that with my own eyes.

I firmly believe in the unalienable rights articulated in the Declaration of Independence of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. To this end, I believe in personal property ownership, a secure border, strong national defense, limited government and the right to keep and bear arms. I stand for faith, family and freedom. Indeed, I want to awaken core American values!

I am locally born and raised in this district; born in Tucson, raised in St. David, educated at the University of Arizona, and stationed several years at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Upon retirement, I returned home to St. David where I’ve coached high school baseball and basketball, taught agricultural science and Spanish, and farmed.

I’ve come out of retirement to do my part to rescue our nation and defend the Constitution. I know this area, the people and the issues.

So, in the context of representative government, why not send one of us to represent us in Washington D.C.?

I’d appreciate your support and request your vote when the time comes. Donations are always welcome and needed.

Visit my website at www.YoungMayberryForUSHouse.com to donate, learn more about me, volunteer and contact me.

Editor’s note: Republican Young Mayberry is candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives representing Arizona Congressional District 6.