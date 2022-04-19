ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa's Parade America scheduled for May 21

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
 2 days ago

Parade America is returning to Nampa for its 55th rendition this May.

The annual event, which honors American heritage and the U.S. military, will be held Saturday, May 21. The Nampa Parade America Committee Inc. is accepting parade entries online at nampaparadeamerica.com through May 13.

“Parade America is an important tradition in our community and I am so thankful for the volunteers working to make this event possible,” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in a news release. “Parade America is a special time to honor America’s great heritage and our military members. I encourage our community to attend.”

This year’s event, themed “Our Great Heritage,” will begin with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. and a flyover, sponsored by the Warhawk Air Museum, to signal the beginning of the parade at 11 a.m. Attractions will include floats, horses, marching bands, antique cars, and more.

The parade will begin at the corner of 12th Avenue Road and Lake Lowell Avenue near Nampa High School, and follow a route on 12th Avenue Road to Seventh Street South, to 16th Avenue South, and ending near the Northwest Nazarene University campus at Holly Street and East Colorado Avenue.

Parade America was first held in the 1960s and occurred every year until it was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, according to the event’s website . It returned in 2021.

Questions about the event and volunteer inquiries can be emailed to nampaparadeamerica@gmail.com.

