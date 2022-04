When you think of Maine, you don't often think of waterfalls... Maybe you should. According to the New England Waterfall Guide, Maine has at least 75 waterfalls! Pretty impressive. I've never done this loop, but I have been to a couple of the waterfalls on this loop and they are always so amazing tucked in the middle of a thick forest. It's nice to know that the snow that we curse in the winter has some pretty side effects. According to Only In Your State, it's about a 179-mile loop that takes about 4 hours. But that doesn't count the hikes to some or any time spent at them!

MAINE STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO