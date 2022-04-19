ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Rocks Pink Hair & Matching Fur Coat In Epic ‘We Go Up’ Music Video: Watch

By Cynthia Cook
 3 days ago

Nicki Minaj is a bad Barbie in her new music video! The rapper, who was born in Port of Spain but grew up in Queens, collaborated with her fellow New Yorker, Fivio Foreign, for their latest single, “We Go Up.” Nicki goes hard in the opening line from the start, prompting those from the Big Apple to “stand the f— up” as she and Fivio breeze around the city in colorful Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

The video, which dropped April 19, shows Nicki and Fivio dripped out in stellar fits as they rap in front of real New Yorkers from the neighborhood. While Fivio sported head-to-toe black clothing plus a large silver chain and bucket hat, Nicki was decked out in her signature pink colors, wearing a pink-and-white-printed jumpsuit with knee-high white boots. She paired the look with an adorable bubblegum pink fur coat and matched with long, hot pink wavy hair.

“Uh, I know they teabaggin’, b—-es is testy/ Get you a vacuum,” Nicki raps on the opening verse on the track, which has since gone viral on TikTok. “B—-es is messy / Let’s see, after all of that surgery, you are still ugly / Now that is what gets me.”

The latest track comes after “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray arrived last week plus “Do We Have a Problem” and “Bussin,” which both featured Lil Baby. The “Do We Have a Problem” video was also epic, featuring a dramatic opener where Nicki was set up as an undercover agent trying to dig up dirt on a mob outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Spw5q_0fE3p9l300
Nicki Minaj (Courtesy of YouTube).

While making an appearance on James Corden‘s The Late Late Show back in February, Nicki hinted at the upcoming album, which marks the first full studio-length album since 2018’s Queen.

“I do know that it’s soon, and I do know that it’s a lot sooner than it’s ever been,” she told the late night show host about the forthcoming album’s status. “And I know that it’s coming this year. And I know that it’ll be out before the summertime.”

