Two weeks into the season, a fair question from Astros fans towards the local team might be, “How dare you?” The team is 6-6, and after 7.4% of the regular season has passed, the Astros have been shut down by Shohei Ohtani and the perennial April-favorite Mariners. Still, to be .500 and objectively not playing baseball at the level to which Astros fans are accustomed is, in and of itself, not a bad thing. So, dear reader, allow me to explain how this is – for now – nothing more than small sample-size hijinks.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO