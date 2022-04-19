The husband-and-wife team behind Desert Supreme produce natural skincare products that pay homage to the Coachella Valley landscape.
Kari Morford and Eric Singletary started Desert Supreme, which uses indigenous botanical ingredients in their products. Kari Morford and Eric Singletary landed in Palm Springs in 2017 after fleeing the Pacific Northwest in pursuit of more sun. The change in landscape and atmosphere inspired their apothecary business, Desert Supreme, which highlights...www.palmspringslife.com
