Lyndhurst, OH

Woman tosses pizza in face of Domino’s employee: Lyndhurst Police Blotter

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
At 8:05 p.m. April 11, it was reported that a woman was dissatisfied with her just-purchased pizza at Domino’s Pizza, 5139 Mayfield Road. When employees refused to substantiate the woman’s claim that the pizza was not up to par, she threw it at the face of a male...

