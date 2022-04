It's Billy's birthday! Jimmy Kimmel took to Instagram on Thursday with a tribute to his youngest child with wife Molly McNearney, son Billy, for his special day. "Happy 5th birthday to our little nut," Kimmel wrote before referencing the life-saving care the youngster received shortly after he was born. "We are eternally grateful to the brilliant doctors and nurses at @ChildrensLA & @CedarsSinai for saving Billy's life and to those of you whose donations, prayers and positive thoughts meant everything. Please support families who need medical care. Link in bio."

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO