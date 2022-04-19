UKRAINE:DESTRUCTION OF BORODIANKA

Related
Top US general says the only way the US could have stopped Putin was to send troops into Ukraine, which Biden warned would start World War III
Gen. Mark Milley told lawmakers he opposed sending US troops into Ukraine as it would have "risked armed conflict with Russia."
Outgunned Ukrainians lure Russian aircraft into defense traps, need planes to defend airspace: expert
The U.S. can best support Ukraine by providing it with weapons, planes and parts to defend its airspace rather than establish a no-fly zone, a U.S. Air Force expert told Fox News Digital. "[The Ukrainians] are fighting with basically two very large feathers in their cap: one is the munitions...
Exiled Russian oligarch says 'big cities are going to end up in coffins' if Putin sends conscripts from urban areas to Ukraine
During an interview with the Atlantic Council, Khodorkovsky said Russian President Vladimir Putin believes he is "at war with the US and NATO."
Putin hit by ANOTHER mutiny as ‘60 elite paratroopers refuse to fight in Ukraine after comrades were wiped out’
VLADIMIR Putin has been hit but another mutiny as a total of 60 paratroopers reportedly refused to continue fighting in Ukraine. The Russian elite paratroopers have staged a mutiny after witnessing their comrades being wiped out in battle, reports claim. The soldiers were from key airborne forces headquarters in Pskov...
The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force
The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
Trump's Fears About Liz Cheney Race May Be Coming True
Cheney's funds and the fact that other GOP candidates are vying for the nomination for her seat may work against Donald Trump's strategy to have her defeated.
Brit troops on Russian border say they’re ‘100% prepared’ for Putin’s troops as they show off their firepower in Estonia
BRITISH soldiers on the frontline defending Europe from Putin’s forces have revealed they are “100 per cent prepared” and “ready for anything” while displaying their firepower. Lieutenant colonel Rupert Streatfeild says he is proud to be defending Europe from Putin while based in Estonia as...
Putin’s ‘mistress’, 38, appears in Moscow with ‘new look’ similar to puffy president after ‘hiding out in Swiss chalet’
VLADIMIR PUTIN'S alleged "mistress" has reappeared with a “new look” similar to the puffy-looking president, it has been claimed. Olympic gold-medal winning gymnast Alina Kabaeva, 38, was rumoured to have been "hiding out" in a Swiss chalet or a Siberian nuclear bunker. But this week she bizarrely resurfaced...
Ukraine claims Ramzan Kadyrov's troops killed 3 Russian troops who no longer wanted to fight
A Ukrainian official said Chechen troops controlled by Putin loyalist Ramzan Kadyrov quelled riots among Russian soldiers over low pay, killing three.
Russian Oligarch Sergey Protosenya and Family Found Dead in Spain
The incident comes amid reports from Moscow of another executive linked to a gas company who also allegedly killed his wife and daughter before committing suicide.
China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns
Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told
Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
Prominent Russian TV presenter says war 'against Europe and the world' is on the way following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine
"I believe the special military operation is entering a new stage. Ukrainians alone are no longer enough," TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov said.
Mikhail Nagamov: Commander of Russian sapper regiment ‘killed in Ukraine’
Russia has reportedly lost another colonel in its troubled invasion of Ukraine.Reports in Russian media say Mikhail Nagamov, 41, was killed during fighting in Ukraine on 13 April.He was said to have been leader of an engineers, or sapper, regiment from the town of Rostov in the Yaroslavl region, around 130 miles northeast of Moscow. Several reports cited a post by a page on Russian social media platform VK called Suslonger city administration. Suslonger is a small town some 400 miles east of Moscow.The post said “fellow villager” Nagamov attended the local secondary school, finishing in 1997.Almost all comments...
Ukraine found a surprising way to increase its jet count by 20, Pentagon says
The Ukrainian military has made approximately 20 aircraft operable using parts from other countries, according to a senior U.S. defense official.
Outgoing GOP Lawmaker Issues Dire Warning About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Fred Upton sounds the alarm over the upcoming midterm election.
Ukraine Woman Given Milk by Russian Soldiers, Finds it Booby-Trapped—Report
The reported incident took place in Kherson which Russian troops seized early on in their invasion of Ukraine.
Karl Rove rips Biden's 'mind-boggling' move to publicize what US military aid is going to Ukraine
Fox News contributor Karl Rove questioned President Biden's detailed breakdown of $800 million in additional U.S. military aid going to Ukraine, Thursday, arguing on "America's Newsroom" that revealing the information to Russia is not a useful strategy. KARL ROVE: Well, look, I'd go back if we're if we're going to...
Futurity
Expert: Putin has made a ‘tragic mistake’ with Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin “made a tragic mistake,” by embarking on war with Ukraine, says Randall Stone. “It appears credible that Putin would be willing to escalate,” says Stone, an expert on Russian and Eastern European politics who serves as the director of the University of Rochester’s Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies. “Why? Because he was willing to take the risk of the invasion in the first place. He has chosen to put himself in a position where if we intervened, he loses, and probably loses everything, not just Ukraine, but his regime, maybe his life.”
Ukraine president's adviser says Russia realised it could not take Mariupol's Azovstal
April 21 (Reuters) - Russia decided to blockade the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol because it cannot take it by force, Oleksiy Arestovych, Ukraine's presidential adviser said on Thursday. "They physically cannot take Azovstal, they have understood this, they have taken huge losses there. Our defenders...
