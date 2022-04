SCRANTON, Pa. — There's a lot to love about Miss Daisy: her long eyelashes, beautiful coloring, and strut. Rescue workers think her unique walk is from the bulldog in her. She is a 5-month-old bulldog/husky mix. Daisy came to Friends with Paws Pet Rescue in Scranton from another local rescue that closed down. So workers do not exactly know her past, but they do know her present, and that is just how much they love her.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO