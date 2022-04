Sunday temperatures will be a touch on the cool side, but comfortable conditions take shape for the most part. Most of us will see sunshine today with a few clouds floating through, especially in the morning. A sprinkle or two is possible early, but I do not expect much from that. Expect highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s across the state. Winds will pick up a bit out of the east today from 10 to 20 mph.

WICHITA, KS ・ 26 DAYS AGO