BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With last week’s storm in the rearview mirror and another coming this weekend, farmers in North Dakota are preparing for a delayed planting season. While producers are glad to have received moisture, the high winds meant much of the snow ended up in tree rows, and not distributed evenly on fields. Farmers in North Dakota say they’re ready for planting to begin, but have to wait for the precipitation to clear up first.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO