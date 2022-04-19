Olivia and Oliver were the top baby names in Wyoming in 2021, state says

CHEYENNE – Last year in Wyoming, new parents had a thing for names starting with the letter O.

In 2021, the state has just reported , Olivia remained as Wyoming’s most common name for newborn girls. And "the very similar name of Oliver was the top choice for boys," according to Vital Statistics Services of the Wyoming Department of Health.

Guy Beaudoin, VSS deputy state registrar, noted Monday that “in addition to family traditions, we know many factors can influence the attractiveness of names over time, such as popular movies, television shows or music, or current popular and celebrity culture. Ultimately, parents make the choice that sounds right to them.”

Below is a list of top 10 names for newborns, ranked via an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by a VSS spokesperson.

For girls, the top names are, in order of popularity and starting from No. 1: Olivia, Charlotte, Amelia, Emma, Evelyn, Harper, Sophia, Elizabeth, Ava and Lucy.

For boys, the rankings are: Oliver, Liam, Henry, Lincoln, Owen, Noah, William, Wyatt, James and Jack.

Some of the names were tied when it came to their popularity.

Emma, Evelyn and Harper all were ranked No. 4 among baby girls. Owen, Noah, William and Wyatt all tied for fifth place among boys.