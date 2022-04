PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Two veteran registered emergency room nurses from Memorial Hospital Pembroke are speaking with CBS4 about the challenges of their work during the past two years of the COVID pandemic. They spoke with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench amid a new survey from the American Association of Critical Care Nurses which found that 70% of nurses nationwide said their experiences during the pandemic caused them to consider leaving their jobs. Cinthia Rogers, who has been a registered nurse for 10 years, said, “The last two years have been the most challenging years of my entire nursing career.” Rogers showed CBS4 the personal...

PEMBROKE PINES, FL ・ 29 DAYS AGO