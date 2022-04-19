ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lancashire Police drop criminal probe into former Labour mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson following four-year investigation into alleged corruption

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline
 3 days ago

Former mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson, who was forced to resign after he was investigated by police has been told by detectives he no longer faces prosecution.

Mr Anderson, who was mayor of Liverpool between 2012 and 2021 was interviewed under caution almost four years ago.

Today, Mr Anderson, and three other men in their 60s have been informed they are no longer under investigation.

Operation Sheridan was launched by Lancashire Police almost four years ago to investigate allegations of corruption in councils in Lancashire and Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xTQo_0fE3ji1100
Former mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, pictured, is among four men who have been told by police that they face 'no further action' following the four-year probe into alleged corruption in Merseyside

Former Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson is no longer under investigation by Lancashire Police.

The force has confirmed that the former Mayor is one of four men who have been told they are no longer being investigated as part of Operation Sheridan. Mr Anderson, who was Mayor from 2012 to 2021, was interviewed under caution almost four years ago as part of the operation which was launched in 2013.

In a statement, Lancashire Police confirmed Mr Anderson and three other men were no longer being investigated. It said: 'Lancashire Constabulary have written to four men to tell them they are no longer under investigation as part of Operation Sheridan.

'The four, aged 64, 68, 66 and 62 were contacted last month and told they would face no further action. Operation Sheridan was launched in 2013 following allegations of financial irregularity made to the constabulary by Lancashire County Council.

'On completion of the investigation, we referred the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service who are currently considering potential offences in relation to four other individuals. We would like to remind all concerned that criminal proceedings in this matter remain active.

'It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any future proceedings.'

A separate investigation into allegations of bribery and witness intimidation is continuing, led by officers of Merseyside Police.

Merseyside Police, who launched Operation Aloft to investigate the allegations, arrested Mr Anderson.

Operation Aloft concerned building deals in Liverpool. That investigation is still under investigation.

  • This article has been amended to clarify that while Lancashire Police have dropped their investigation into Mr Anderson, he is still being investigated by Merseyside police in Operation Aloft, and that Derek Hatton was investigated in connection with Operation Aloft, not Operation Sheridan.

