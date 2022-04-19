ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Season Eleven Episode Twelve “The Lucky Ones”

By Tisha Lardizabal
Cover picture for the articleThis episode of The Walking Dead checks back up on Alexandria and Co. with the overall themes of temporary homes, the cost of getting help, and what it means to be, as the title says, “the lucky ones.”. The main story follows a field trip to Alexandria, Oceanside,...

spoilertv.com

The Walking Dead - Warlords - Review

The Walking Dead “Warlords” was written by the team of Jim Barnes and Erik Mountain and was directed by Loren Yaconelli, whose other credits include The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Animal Kingdom and Shameless. This was one of the best episodes in a long time. Part of this was the unique time structure which jumped us around and really upped the tension. Part of it was also that this was the first time in a while when I really felt like a character was actually in peril – to be clear, peril is fine, but I really, really don’t want anymore of our core characters actually killed off! The episode also features the return of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and really sets him up to act the hero here. Finally, the episode features some nice stunt casting with a relatively brief appearance from Michael Biehn as Ian. Jason Butler Harner also guest stars as Toby Carlson and he’s terrific as his character moves from annoyingly incompetent to ex-CIA nutjob.
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Episode Titles Could Reveal When Madison Returns

No one's gone until they're gone, and Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) isn't gone. The mother of Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) seemingly died in Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, sacrificing herself to save her children and friends Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and Luciana (Danay Garcia) from a walker horde. But when Dickens made a surprise Talking Dead appearance after Fear's midseason finale in December, she confirmed what many fans suspected: Madison survived. Not only did Madison not die, but Dickens will make her first appearance in the second half of Season 7 before returning as a series regular for Fear Season 8 later in 2022.
