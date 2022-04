MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one man is dead after two separate traffic wrecks occurred. On Sunday, April 17 at 5 a.m. Mobile police officers were called to a traffic wreck on I-65 northbound at Dauphin Street. When officers arrived they found an empty vehicle that was left in […]

MOBILE, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO