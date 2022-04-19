Review: AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Season Eleven Episode Eleven “Rogue Elements”

The Walking Dead “Warlords” was written by the team of Jim Barnes and Erik Mountain and was directed by Loren Yaconelli, whose other credits include The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Animal Kingdom and Shameless. This was one of the best episodes in a long time. Part of this was the unique time structure which jumped us around and really upped the tension. Part of it was also that this was the first time in a while when I really felt like a character was actually in peril – to be clear, peril is fine, but I really, really don’t want anymore of our core characters actually killed off! The episode also features the return of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and really sets him up to act the hero here. Finally, the episode features some nice stunt casting with a relatively brief appearance from Michael Biehn as Ian. Jason Butler Harner also guest stars as Toby Carlson and he’s terrific as his character moves from annoyingly incompetent to ex-CIA nutjob.

TV SERIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO