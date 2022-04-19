ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United Made Roy Keane Angry But Now They Just Make Him Sad

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

Keane blasted the team as a whole but also aimed specific criticism at Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard.

Roy Keane said that he Manchester United made him feel sad after witnessing their lifeless 4-0 loss at Liverpool on Tuesday.

The result completed a 9-0 aggregate victory for Liverpool over their fierce rivals this season, having thrashed them 5-0 at Old Trafford in October.

Back then, United made former captain Keane angry but he has since run out of that particular emotion it seems.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Tuesday's match, he explained: "It was anger earlier in the season. Now it's just sadness.

"You look at the team today... I didn't think there was any heart there, no soul, no leaders, they lack real quality.

"They're so far off and you look at the United fans tonight... it's just there's no surprise with the scoreline. You felt Liverpool could score anytime they go forward.

"There's disarray at the club from the top, the board. Fans have no time for the owners. They need a new manager, they need players in, they need players out.

"It's so sad to see United. It's not the club I played for it doesn't reflect the United I played for. It's chalk and cheese. They don't play with pride. It's so sad watching this team it really is."

United are still the most successful team in Premier League history, having won 13 titles in 20 years between 1993 and 2013.

Keane played a part in seven of those triumphant title-winning seasons.

Continuing his rant, he said: "You do look back at the history and think United might turn up, the badge, the quality they might have, but it's not there, so the result nor the scoreline is a surprise.

"It's the opposite of what you want in a top team. There's no leaders, no characters, when the going gets tough, they just crumble."

He added: "It's a long way back for this club. It's like a completely different club to the one I played for. We used to fight with pride, I think that's gone now."

Keane's criticism was mostly aimed at the team as a collective, but he also blasted Harry Maguire for his role in Liverpool's second goal, while delivering killer lines aimed at Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard.

"Rashford played like a child up front," said Keane, before bemoaning the striker's "poor touch".

On substitute Lingard, he said: "He came on to change the game but he should have left Man United two years ago.

"He's not good enough for Manchester United."

