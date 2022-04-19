ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Liam Neeson Would Return to ‘Star Wars’ but Only in a Movie: ‘I’m a Snob When It Comes to TV’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Liam Neeson ’s Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn died in “ Star Wars : The Phantom Menace,” but that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping over the years that the actor might return to the franchise. Considering previously-thought dead “Star Wars” characters have popped up on screens (see Darth Maul in “Solo” and Boba Fett in “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett”), it’s entirely possible for Neeson to wield a lightsaber once again. The actor recently told ComicBook.com that he’s open to reprising Qui-Gon Jinn under one condition.

“Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so…if it was a film,” Neeson said about a potential “Star Wars” return. “Yeah, I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit. I just like the big screen, you know? Qui-Gon, I can’t believe it’s 24 years since we made ‘The Phantom Menace,’ I just cannot believe where the time has gone. It was a terrific experience, shooting that film in London.”

Unfortunately for Neeson, the “Star Wars” franchise has shifted more aggressively to television over movies since the Skywalker saga  wrapped up in theaters with the release of “The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019. There are nearly a dozen “Star Wars” shows currently in development at Disney+, including “Ashoka” and “Andor,” plus a third season of “The Mandalorian” on the way.

Neeson told Collider last year that he was unaware about fans calling for Qui-Gon Jinn to return to “Star Wars.” The actor added at the time, “Sure, I’d like to [play him again] but I’m sort of wondering, is ‘Star Wars’ starting to fade away from the cinema landscape? Do we think?”

While “The Mandalorian” helped the “Star Wars” brand rebound, the film franchise has remained a big question mark following the hugely polarizing responses to theatrical releases “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Lucasfilm has a few “Star Wars” films in development, including one from producer Kevin Feige and another from Taika Waititi, but there are no further specifics.

Next up for the “Star Wars” franchise is the Disney+ series “Obi Wan-Kenobi,” starring Neeson’s “Phantom Menace” co-star Ewan McGregor in the title role. McGregor told Entertainment Weekly that he watched “The Phantom Menace” and the other two “Star Wars” prequel films (“Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith”) for the first time since their releases in order to prep for his Disney+ series.

“It was interesting to watch our films because I hadn’t seen them since they came out, not at all,” McGregor said. “So it was cool to see and interesting to watch them and enjoy them without all of the noise that was around when they came out.”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” premieres May 27 on Disney+.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series – Amanda Seyfried and Lily James Among Stunning Transformations in the Race

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Offer’s’ Anthony Ippolito on Being Intimidated to Play Al Pacino: ‘It Makes You Want to Throw Up’

Click here to read the full article. Honoring one of the greatest films ever made presents a monumentally tall task to any actor. The stars of the new Paramount+ series reflected on what “The Godfather” means to them in light of their new roles in “The Offer.” “I think, more than anything else, it’s a nice reminder for us actors and creative types that even on one of the greatest movies ever made, it almost fell apart,” Colin Hanks told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday night. “It could’ve fallen apart at any moment. And so, it sort of gives you...
MOVIES
Variety

35th Israel Film Fest in L.A. Opens With Avi Nesher’s ‘Image of Victory’ – Film News in Brief

Click here to read the full article. Israel Film Fest in L.A., the largest showcase of Israeli cinema and television in North America is celebrating its 35th year, unspooling May 5 to May 26 in theaters and virtually. The opening night film on May 5, coinciding with Israel Independence Day, is Avi Nesher’s “Image of Victory,” screening at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills. This year’s edition includes five U.S. premieres with a total of 30 features, docs and shorts. Ahead of the festival, Henry Winkler will be honored with the Career Achievement Award and philanthropist David Weiner will be honored...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Variety

SF Studios Boards Danish Comedy ‘Maybe Baby’ by ‘Loving Adults’ Helmer (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. SF Studios has boarded “Maybe Baby,” a high-concept Danish comedy about pregnancy and fertility treatments which is directed by Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg (“Loving Adults”). The movie starts shooting this month with Danish actors Mille Dinesen, Katinka Lærke Petersen, Lars Ranthe and Kasper Dalsgaard. SF Studios is producing with Marcella Dichmann and will handle Nordic distribution. . “Maybe Baby” follows two couples, Cecilie and Andreas and Liv and Malte, who are both in fertility treatment and discover that the clinic has swapped the fertilized eggs, setting off an avalanche of absurd conflicts. The cast is completed by...
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp Testifies About Breakdown of Marriage With Amber Heard: ‘She Has a Need for Violence’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp resumed his testimony on Wednesday in his defamation trial in Virginia, telling jurors in detail about the breakdown of his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp said that the couple would often argue, and went so far as to tape-record their arguments. He said that Heard would demean him, call him a terrible father and sometimes escalate to violence — shoving, slapping, or throwing a TV remote at his head. Ultimately, he said he would flee. “She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,”...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lego Unveils the Ultimate Luke Skywalker Landspeeder Ahead of Star Wars Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Lego is adding to its galactic vehicle collection with a new Skywalker Landspeeder — which is not the company’s first take on Luke’s iconic spacecraft, but definitely the best. The 1,890-piece set, which Lego unveiled on its website this week, boasts impressive detailing compared to earlier iterations. Silver banding wraps around the front and sides; the cockpit includes a driving stick and a detailed dashboard display; and random scrap parts and a purposely damaged...
CARS
Variety

‘Girls5eva’ Star Busy Philipps Recalls Being Told She Had to Pose for Maxim if She Wanted a Film Career

Click here to read the full article. Busy Philipps is in New York’s Soho neighborhood at The Saucery, a weekend-long pop-up from Rao’s Homemade. While the Italian food company is selling its products at the brick-and-mortar marketplace, 100% of the proceeds go to non-profit Jersey Cares. “I love that Rao’s gives back,” the “Girl5eva” star says. I caught up with Philipps over Zoom to talk matzoh pizza, wanting to sing with Mandy Moore on “Girl5eva” and how the Peacock series can’t help but remind her of some uncomfortable and “really weird” auditions during her teen years in Hollywood. This is your second...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Disney
Variety

Andrew Garfield on Immersing Himself in Mormon Culture for FX’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’: ‘I Like a Challenge’

Click here to read the full article. It’s only been about three weeks since the end of awards season, but, on Wednesday night, Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield was back on a red carpet in Hollywood for the premiere of his new series, “Under the Banner of Heaven.” The FX project marks Garfield’s first miniseries, with the actor playing Detective Jeb Pyre, a Mormon man whose faith is shaken by an unthinkable crime. Based on the non-fiction book by Jon Krakauer, the show’s seven episodes follow the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her...
MOVIES
Variety

FX’s Jeff Bridges Drama ‘The Old Man’ Sets June Release Date (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. The highly-anticipated Jeff Bridges-led drama “The Old Man” will premiere on FX June 16, the network announced Thursday. Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, Bridges stars as Dan Chase, a former CIA agent living off the grid for decades. When a mysterious assassin begins targeting him, he’s forced to exit hiding and finds himself chased by Harold Harper (John Lithgow), a former friend of his from the past. Alia Shawkat, E.J. Bonilla and Gbenga Akinnagbe co-star in the series as CIA operatives helping hunt down Dan, while Amy Brenneman...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Succession’ Star Nicholas Braun Teams With Chris Buongiorno to Develop Music Series at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Succession” breakout Nicholas Braun and Chris Buongiorno are developing a series together at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. The half-hour series is titled “One for the Road.” It is described as candid and intimate story of a talented but dysfunctional band struggling to survive the rapidly changing landscape of independent music in the early 2000s. Braun and Buongiorno will co-write the series in addition to serving as executive producers. Braun has received widespread acclaim for his role on the hit HBO series “Succession,” on which he has played Cousin Greg in each of the show’s three...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

MACRO and Franklin Leonard to Produce Reginald F. Lewis Biopic ‘Why Should White Guys Have All the Fun?’

Click here to read the full article. The late pioneering Black businessman Reginald F. Lewis is getting the biopic treatment from Charles D. King’s MACRO and The Black List founder Franklin Leonard. Based on Lewis’ bestselling autobiography, “Why Should White Guys Have All the Fun?,” the drama will chronicle the improbable, “only-in-America” story of how Lewis rose to become the richest African American in the United States. A writer and director are yet to be attached. The film follows Lewis as he broke glass ceilings from Baltimore to Harvard Law School (where he was the first person admitted without taking the LSAT...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Variety

How HBO Kept ‘House of the Dragon’ Costs Under $20 Million per Episode (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. HBO’s “House of the Dragon” cost under $20 million per episode to produce its 10-episode first season, which debuts Aug. 21, a source close to production told Variety. For comparison, “Game of Thrones” cost HBO around $100 million per season. Its per-episode price tag began at roughly $6 million in Season 1 and rose to $15 million for the show’s eighth and final season. If you’re wondering how HBO managed to keep the cost of “House of the Dragon” Season 1 from rising too much above what it paid for the final season of “Game...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie, Starring Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page, Officially Has a Title

Click here to read the full article. The highly anticipated “Dungeons & Dragons” movie officially has a title. Paramount Pictures and eOne announced that the film has been dubbed “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” The official title treatment was released with a video set to epic music and posted to the film’s social media accounts. With a release date set for March 3, 2023, the title reveal marks the official start of the film’s (publicity) campaign. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dungeons & Dragons Movie (@dungeonsanddragonsmovie) Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the film stars...
MOVIES
Variety

From Kanye Concerts to ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ Imax Leaders Share Blockbuster Plans for the Future

Click here to read the full article. Imax’s headquarters in Los Angeles is not officially a shrine to Christopher Nolan, but the casual observer could easily assume the entire building exists in tribute to the director. The office has several rooms dedicated to cameras and post-­production equipment that’s used predominately by Nolan, who deployed Imax technology for the likes of “The Dark Knight,” “Inception” and “Tenet.” Nolan isn’t the only auteur who gets rock star treatment at Imax. In another area, Jordan Peele’s next nightmarish vision, “Nope,” is closely safeguarded in stacks of cumbersome film reels. Imax’s use of space is emblematic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Banned in Saudi Arabia Due to Gay Character

Click here to read the full article. Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” won’t be playing in Saudi Arabia and several other Arab countries due to the inclusion of a gay character. Saudi Arabian censors did not issue a permit to release the film in the kingdom, since the changes they requested were not approved by Disney, according to a source. The new Sam Raimi-directed sequel stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character, and it also features the new hero America Chavez, played by “The Baby-Sitters Club” star Xochitl Gomez. Her character in the movie is reportedly gay, true to how...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘The Northman’ Kicks Off With $1.35 Million, ‘Bad Guys’ Launches to $1.15 Million

Click here to read the full article. “The Northman,” a blood-drenched viking epic from director Robert Eggers, pillaged $1.35 million from 2,700 theaters in Thursday previews, while “The Bad Guys,” a kid-friendly spin on the heist genre, earned $1.15 million from 3,000 theaters. Those aren’t the only new wide releases in town; they will also have to fend off “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” a very meta exercise in which Nicolas Cage stars as himself. It picked up $835,000 in Thursday previews from 3,036 theaters. Universal’s indie label Focus released “The Northman,” which is projected to earn $10 million to $15...
MOVIES
Variety

David M. Jones, Visual Effects Supervisor on ‘Star Wars,’ Dies at 74

Click here to read the full article. David M. Jones, best known for his contributions as a visual effects supervisor on “Star Wars,” died from complications related to cancer at his home in Winnetka, Calif. on April 8. He was 74. Jones’ death was confirmed to Variety by his ex-wife and lifelong friend, Janice Gerson-Jones. Jones was a longtime visual effects artist whose career spanned nearly 30 years. He was born in Sacramento, Calif., but his childhood took him to Air Force bases as far away as Anchorage, Alaska and Freeburg, Ill., where he fondly recalled purchasing his first model airplane kit in...
WINNETKA, IL
Variety

Rose Leslie, Theo James Leap Through Time in First Trailer for HBO’s ‘Time Traveler’s Wife’

Click here to read the full article. HBO has unveiled the first full trailer for “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” a new romantic drama series set to premiere May 15. Based on the 2003 best-selling novel of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger, “The Time Traveler’s Wife” stars Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, an ordinary woman in a relationship with Henry DeTamble (Theo James). Their loving relationship is complicated by the fact that Henry has an unusual genetic disorder that causes him to leap through time at sudden intervals, resulting in him experiencing his romance with her out of order. As Henry...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Russian Doll’ Star Charlie Barnett on How His Experience as an Adoptee Informs Season 2

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t watched Season 2 of “Russian Doll.” As an adoptee, Charlie Barnett has been able to use “Russian Doll” to process his own family history. It’s been three years since Season 1 of the Netflix dramedy first brought Barnett’s character, Alan, and series creator Natasha Lyonne‘s Nadia together in a falling elevator, which kills them both instantly — though they wake up again “Groundhog Day”-style and continue dying cyclically until they learn how to help each other out of the loop. While Season 1 fixated on the concept of...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

58K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy