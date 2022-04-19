ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Meet Your Business: Drink Me! Tea Room is Tempe's unicorn

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lj20t_0fE3iHU900

It all began for Melissa Harlan on a family trip to London.

The group enjoyed classic afternoon teas all over the city and Harlan was struck with inspiration, starting a business plan on the long flight home. Drink Me! Tea Room, a gluten-free and plant-based tea room in Tempe, was born.

The experience puts a modern, “Alice in Wonderland”-themed spin on a classic British tradition, according to Harlan, who calls the business a “unicorn.”

“Creating a themed afternoon tea experience that is vegan, plant based, organic and gluten free sets us apart from other tea rooms,” she said. “We actively use compostable products and compost. We work hard to have minimal waste.”

But what Harlan appreciates the most about owning and operating a small business in Tempe, where she also lives, is the opportunity to connect with the community around it.

“What brings joy to me the most, is the connections with the community and team, along with bringing other small businesses together,” she said.

Name: Melissa Harlan

Age: Ageless

Location: 1730 E Warner Road, Suite 5 in Tempe

How long have you been in business? 18 months

What made you choose this line of work and why is it important or interesting to you?

It chose me. I was inspired on my trip in London where my family and I enjoyed afternoon tea on multiple occasions. Inspiration struck! I began writing the business plan on the flight home.

What civic groups, clubs, organizations or causes do you or your business support?

We are actively planning fundraising events with the Humane Society, Women4Women Tempe and partnerships with Brick Road coffee. I personally donate time with my daughter’s cheer booster club and I coordinate a small business women's group.

Tell us about your family.

I have a loving husband, two wonderful children and three furry friends.

Where are you from?

I grew up in Albuquerque and have lived in Arizona the longest.

Who was the biggest influence in your life?

There are many people who have shaped my life. I am very grateful for all the people that support me on this journey.

What advice would you give to someone contemplating starting their own business?

Go for it!

