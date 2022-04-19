ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBI: Deputies fatally shoot man following high-speed chase in NW Georgia

By Matt Bruce
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A high-speed chase that spilled into Gordon County on Tuesday came to an end when deputies shot and killed the driver trying to evade custody, authorities...

southern born totally
3d ago

Well he had it coming his fault , thank you officers for doing your job

SCDNReports

Georgia Teen Found Dead on Backcountry Dirt Road

Georgia Teen Found Dead on Backcountry Dirt RoadSCDN Graphics Department. The GBI is assisting with a death investigation in Winder, Georgia. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist with the investigation on April 11, 2022. One man has been shot and killed.
WINDER, GA
WRBL News 3

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
COLUMBUS, GA
11Alive

Surveillance video | Atlanta officer shot 6 times while trying to arrest Young Slime Life gang member

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Alleged Young Slime Life gang member Christian Eppinger shot Atlanta Police Officer David Rogers, an 11-year veteran of the force, six times on Feb. 7--sending him on "a long road of recovery" at the Grady Hospital trauma center, according to police. Now authorities have released surveillance footage from the incident that left Rogers fighting for his life.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police announce multiple arrests in warrant detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 30, 2022, investigators from the Columbus Police Department and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a detail to locate and arrest suspects with outstanding warrants. According to a news release, officers arrested six people with outstanding warrants, two of whom (Stephen Hamilton and Erica Crouch) were […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2-year-old shot by father in Roswell, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police have arrested a Roswell father after he accidentally shot his 2-year-old child. Police said the shooting happened Friday afternoon on Millbrook Circle. Investigators said 21-year-old Arnijae Stroud was manipulating a gun with his child in the room when he unintentionally shot the toddler. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
ROSWELL, GA
