COVID-19: How Cases in the York-Hanover, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 223,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 17, bringing the total count to more than 79.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.3 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 34.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The York-Hanover, PA metro area consists of just York County. As of April 17, there were 26,639.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 York residents, 7.8% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,703.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the York-Hanover metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the York-Hanover, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 per 100,000 residents 49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 118,696 26,639.4 1,491 334.6 30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 36,578 26,177.8 514 367.9 16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 40,328 26,162.0 692 448.9 27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 34,583 26,000.5 724 544.3 10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 209,211 24,977.1 2,955 352.8 48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 28,451 24,885.0 514 449.6 39740 Reading, PA 418,025 102,346 24,483.2 1,591 380.6 23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 24,780 24,182.7 360 351.3 11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 29,671 24,092.0 611 496.1 14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 19,637 23,384.6 336 400.1 38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 526,004 22,561.3 7,793 334.3 29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 121,065 22,378.0 1,880 347.5 20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 37,044 22,045.8 518 308.3 42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 122,223 21,996.7 2,214 398.5 44300 State College, PA 161,960 35,270 21,777.0 348 214.9 21500 Erie, PA 273,835 57,150 20,870.2 755 275.7 25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 118,890 20,820.9 2,035 356.4 37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,264,189 20,795.6 18,133 298.3

