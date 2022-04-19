COVID-19: How Cases in the Wilmington, NC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 223,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 17, bringing the total count to more than 79.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.3 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 34.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Wilmington, NC metro area consists of New Hanover County and Pender County. As of April 17, there were 22,856.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Wilmington residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,703.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Wilmington metro area, Pender County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 17, there were 25,303.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Pender County, the most of any county in Wilmington, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In New Hanover County, there were 22,208.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Wilmington.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Wilmington metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Wilmington, NC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 per 100,000 residents 24780 Greenville, NC 178,433 52,313 29,318.0 176 98.6 25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 105,283 28,712.7 1,317 359.2 15500 Burlington, NC 163,324 46,808 28,659.6 468 286.5 39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 370,203 27,786.5 1,555 116.7 40580 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 40,163 27,381.7 440 300.0 16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 694,105 27,267.3 5,675 222.9 27340 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 51,852 26,581.4 375 192.2 22180 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 133,123 25,644.9 994 191.5 49180 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 168,562 25,301.4 1,565 234.9 24140 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 31,184 25,229.2 387 313.1 35100 New Bern, NC 124,786 29,085 23,307.9 260 208.4 24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 174,778 22,934.8 1,830 240.1 48900 Wilmington, NC 288,337 65,905 22,856.9 506 175.5 20500 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 134,480 21,458.6 748 119.4 11700 Asheville, NC 454,351 95,402 20,997.4 1,131 248.9

