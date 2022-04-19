COVID-19: How Cases in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 223,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 17, bringing the total count to more than 79.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 9.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.3 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 34.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA metro area consists of Mahoning County, Trumbull County, and Mercer County. As of April 17, there were 21,823.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Youngstown residents, 11.7% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,703.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metro area, Mahoning County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 17, there were 23,208.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Mahoning County, the most of any county in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Trumbull County, there were 20,734.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metro area, unemployment peaked at 20.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 17 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 17 per 100,000 residents 30620 Lima, OH 103,175 27,433 26,588.8 476 461.4 31900 Mansfield, OH 121,100 31,517 26,025.6 505 417.0 44220 Springfield, OH 134,726 34,938 25,932.6 580 430.5 17140 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 2,201,741 539,279 24,493.3 5,747 261.0 19430 Dayton-Kettering, OH 803,543 189,937 23,637.4 2,989 372.0 45780 Toledo, OH 644,137 150,392 23,347.8 2,080 322.9 18140 Columbus, OH 2,077,761 478,885 23,048.1 4,549 218.9 49660 Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA 541,846 118,248 21,823.2 2,511 463.4 17460 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 2,056,898 440,197 21,401.0 6,228 302.8 15940 Canton-Massillon, OH 399,736 85,009 21,266.3 1,827 457.1 10420 Akron, OH 703,845 146,354 20,793.5 2,146 304.9

