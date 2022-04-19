ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keystone, CO

Prescribed Burn Near Mountain Shooting Range Up For Public Comment By U.S. Forest Service

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

KEYSTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – The public is getting a chance to speak up before the U.S. Forest Service moves forward with a plan to light 44 acres of land on fire. The land sits right behind the Summit County Public Shooting Range.

“We haven’t done much broadcast burn here in the county in the last couple decades. We do a lot of pile burning which is different,” U.S. Forest Service Fuels Planner Kathleen Gray explained Tuesday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHCya_0fE3hWRb00

(credit: CBS)

This would be scheduled as early as this coming fall once conditions are right. If approved, firefighters would be on hand and will have dug fire breaks in order to keep the burn where they want it, and keep it out of where they don’t.

All of this is in an effort to reduce the power of a wildfire if one were to start nearby, like they’ve seen three times in the last decade.

“This piece of ground is going to burn again,” Gray said. “So when it burns is the question. Do we want a planned ignition where we have control measures in place with firefighters already out here? Or do we want it to be an unplanned ignition in the middle of summer when the fuel conditions are dry and firefighters are spread thin?”

Steven Miller believes the burn would be a good idea. He frequents the Summit County Range once per week, and said he understands the hazard that comes from folks using the range.

“We’ve had a couple fires here over the years from people using incendiary rounds. I think there was also someone with a flair gun that set off a fire,” Miller said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKRkC_0fE3hWRb00

(credit: CBS)

“I think a little mitigation between this and larger fuel would be a smart idea,” said referencing a hillside.

The Dillon Ranger District is hosting a field trip May 10, 2022 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Summit County Public Shooting Range, 639 County Road 66, Keystone. The intent of the meeting is for the public to see the area first-hand and learn more about the proposal.

To attend, please meet at the Dillon Ranger Station at 680 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keystone, CO
City
Silverthorne, CO
Summit County, CO
Government
Keystone, CO
Government
County
Summit County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Forest Service#Mountain#The U S Forest Service
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Smoke Plume From ‘Sandy Creek Fire’ Burning Near Lamar Is So Big It Shows Up On Radar

LAMAR, Colo. (CBS4)– A grassland fire, dubbed the Sandy Creek Fire, burning near Lamar in southeast Colorado is so big, the smoke plume is showing up on radar. The towns of Chivington and Brandon received evacuation notices at 3:41 p.m. (credit: Whitney Gonzales) The smoke plume extends nearly 80 miles toward Burlington. It’s burning 10 miles northeast of Lamar near the border of Kiowa and Prowers counties. The fire measures 2,000 acres and was 80% contained as of 9 p.m. Friday. (credit: Whitney Gonzales) First Alert Weather Meteorologists Dave Aguilera and Chris Spears tweeted about the phenomenon of the smoke plume showing up on radar. Spears...
LAMAR, CO
AZFamily

24 buildings destroyed, 760+ homes evacuated in Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Coconino County has declared a wildfire emergency as a 16,000-acre wildfire burns out of control northeast of Flagstaff. County officials said on Tuesday night 766 homes and 1,000 animals have been evacuated because of the Tunnel Fire. Twenty-four buildings have been destroyed since the fire started on Sunday morning. It’s still listed at zero percent containment, according to Dick Fleischman with Coconino County National Forest.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy