Bad Bunny sees double with two wax figures at Madame Tussauds

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - Latin music star Bad Bunny came face to face with himself as Madame Tussauds New York revealed two new wax figures in his honor on Tuesday.

The two-time Grammy Award-winning artist called the experience weird. "I've always liked how I looked straight-on but this is even closer than that," he said.

Both figures are dressed in outfits that Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as "Bad Bunny," deemed highlights in his career.

Music star Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, poses with one of the two new wax figures of him during their unveiling at Madame Tussauds in Manhattan in New York City, New York., U.S., April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar

"This is the Super Bowl outfit and that was very special for me. The WrestleMania outfit, I think that was my favorite, the best day of my life. So I love everything about that day. The moment and the outfit," he said.

The silver-costumed look from the 2020 Super Bowl performance will be housed in New York, while the figure dressed in the black WWE Royal Rumble outfit will greet visitors at Madame Tussauds in Orlando, Florida.

The costumes were donated by Bad Bunny.

Reporting by Alicia Powell in New York

