MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after a double-shooting Monday morning in Montgomery. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 800 block of Westview Drive around 8:50 a.m. on reports of people having been shot. A WSFA 12 News crew on the scene reported the shooting happened in Gibbs Village, located near Air Base Boulevard.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO