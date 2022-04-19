ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Very clear lack of communication’ at City College, students say

By Kathy Archibald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasquel Robles, a freshman philosophy student at San Diego City College, had to find out from the Department of Veterans Affairs that there was a problem with his education plan. “I had no idea that I was still at Miramar (College) when I (was taking classes at City) until...

