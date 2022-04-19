Changes to Warwick mayor, city council terms may go before voters

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Should term limits be imposed at Warwick City Hall?

That decision could be in voters’ hands in November after the City Council passed a resolution requesting to add a question about it to this year’s ballot, according to Council President Steve McAllister.

The ballot measure would ask voters if they want to increase mayoral terms in the city from two years to four years and limit mayors to serving two terms.

For the city council, terms would remain at two years, but members would be capped at six terms.

The resolution, sponsored by Councilman James McElroy, still needs to be approved by the General Assembly before the question can be added to the November ballot, Mayor Frank Picozzi said Tuesday.

Picozzi told 12 News it makes sense to extend the mayoral terms because running for mayor is not like running for city council or the General Assembly.

“It’s the entire city,” Picozzi said. “It’s a big election. And two years, you’re just getting started. I’ve learned that here.”

Picozzi also agreed that mayors should be capped to two terms like the U.S. president and Rhode Island governor.

Picozzi, who is in the middle of his first term and running for reelection , said he will serve another two-year term if he wins in November. Should the ballot measure be added and approved by voters, he would be eligible to run for a four-year term in the next election and the term limits would only apply to him after he serves two four-year terms, according to Picozzi.

The mayor noted that the resolution still has a long way to go to earn state and voter approval.

Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.