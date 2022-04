The Mariners took the first of a three-game set over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, entering Wednesday at 6-5 and in a good position to keep climbing over the .500 mark. After the series against the 2-8 Rangers, the Mariners host the 4-5 Kansas City Royals, who don’t figure to be much of a factor in the American League playoff race this season. The Mariners, however, are coming off a 90-win 2021 campaign and figure to not only be in contention for a playoff spot but the American League West title come the end of 2022.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO