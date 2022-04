MACON, Ga. — An associate superintendent for Atlanta Public Schools was named the sole finalist for superintendent for Bibb Schools. Dan Anthony Sims was the board’s lone pick for the district’s top leadership position, the Bibb County Board of Education announced at the end of a meeting Thursday evening. State law requires the name of the finalist to be made public at least 14 days ahead of the official vote to officially name a new superintendent.

