Roseate Spoonbill Foraging In Water At Marsh Bend In The Villages

There wasn’t much news in Charlevoix 150, 100, and 50 years ago. In 1872, it was reported that the new north pier foundations had stretched to 400 feet, which meant that 10 40-foot cribs had been laid through the ice. The weather must have improved drastically, because just a few weeks prior, not enough men could be found willing to work in bitter subzero weather. Surface construction would start soon, plus the channel from Lake Michigan had been...

CHARLEVOIX, MI ・ 39 MINUTES AGO