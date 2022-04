You'd have to say it's not about it being a Dollar General, it's more about where they put Loveland's first Dollar General. Honestly, I thought this Dollar General was not where it turned out to be. I was thinking that it was at Taft and 14th Street SW (Highway 402,) by King Soopers. It is not. It's further to the west on 402, at Wilson.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO