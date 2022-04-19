ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Dozens of suspected terrorists have been stopped at border since Biden took office

By MaryAnn Martinez
New York Post
 3 days ago

Dozens of people on terrorist watch lists have been caught trying to cross the border illegally since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, according to FOX News.

Texas Congressman Chip Roy slammed Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a tweet on Tuesday, blaming them for the 42 individuals with possible terrorist ties who attempted to sneak into the country.

“42 people on the TERROR WATCHLIST have been arrested at our border since Biden was sworn in,” the Austin Republican said on Twitter.

Roy then blasted Biden and Mayorkas for lax security at the Southern border.

“More importantly: how many MORE dangerous suspects were in the over 600K known [migrants] who evaded law enforcement because Biden and Mayorkas REFUSE to secure our border,” he said.

Those placed on the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) are “reasonably suspected” of being involved in terrorist activities.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data obtained by Fox News, a total of 23 people individuals on terror watchlists were detained by Border Patrol agents between Jan. 20 and Dec. 27, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awikY_0fE3eqVi00
According to reports, 42 people on terror watch lists have been caught trying to cross the US southern border illegally since President Biden took office in January 2021.

Of the 23 people on the terror watch list apprehended: 4 were found in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of the Border Patrol, 4 in Del Rio, 3 in El Paso, 2 in Tucson, 2 in Yuma, 4 in El Centro, and 4 in San Diego.

In a letter released Friday, Roy and other Congress members criticized what they called a lack of transparency from the Department of Homeland Security during the Biden Administration and the alleged failed leadership of Mayorkas.

“In FY21, DHS saw more illegal migrants cross the southern border than any other year in DHS history, arguably creating a larger toll on DHS and the American people than at any point in history,” the letter reads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSted_0fE3eqVi00
People waiting to be transported to a processing center by US Customs and Border Protection officers in Yuma, Arizona on April 16, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxyu4_0fE3eqVi00
Migrants crossing into the US through a gap in the border wall in Yuma on April 15, 2022.

Roy has recently defended private texts he sent former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff wanting to contest the 2020 presidential election, while also seeking evidence to challenge the results, reports CNN.

The Post reported Friday that there were 221,303 migrant encounters in March of this year — the most in any single month during the Biden administration — as well as the most apprehensions in exactly 22 years, according to data submitted to a Texas federal court Friday.

Comments / 0

