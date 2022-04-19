Francisco Lindor walks off Mets in thrilling Game 1 win over Giants

Two teams with two of the best early-season records in baseball arrived at Citi Field on Tuesday for a showdown that did not disappoint in its first crack.

After the Mets rallied from a three-run deficit in the fifth inning, they finished off the comeback in the 10th as Francisco Lindor hit a walk-off single to capture a 5-4 win over the Giants in the first game of a doubleheader.

Lindor lined a single to center field off Giants left-hander Jarlin Garcia, scoring automatic runner Brandon Nimmo from third base for Lindor’s first walk-off RBI as a Met. The energetic shortstop, in the midst of a strong start to the season, was also responsible for tying the game in the fifth inning, when he roped a hustle double to right field to cap off a fifth-inning rally that the Mets (8-3) entered trailing 4-1.

“[Lindor] seems to be [dialing] up what we need about every time,” manager Buck Showalter said.

Lindor did add some drama to the game in the top of the 10th inning. With runners on the corners and two outs, Adam Ottavino appeared to induce the third out with a sharp ground ball to shortstop. But Lindor’s off-target throw forced first baseman Pete Alonso to make a big stretch, which umpire Sean Barber said pulled Alonso’s foot off the bag, seemingly giving the Giants (7-3) the one-run lead.

Francisco Lindor celebrates his walk-off hit with Pete Alonso at the Mets beat the Giants in 10 innings on Tuesday.Charles Wenzelberg / New York PosFrancisco Lindor and the Mets defeated the Giants 5-4 on Tuesday.Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

But Showalter challenged the call — first figuring he had nothing to lose before replay analyst Harrison Friedland told him they had a case — and it was eventually overturned for the third out.

“Pete staying on the bag there, that’s a really hard play,” Showalter said. “We’re lucky to have the best replay guy in the business. Good play.”

Nimmo, who was activated off the COVID IL before the game, had entered in a double-switch in the top of the 10th so he could serve as the automatic runner (instead of catcher Tomas Nido) to begin the bottom of the inning. He quickly moved to third on a groundout to first by Jeff McNeil, and after Starling Marte walked, Lindor came to the plate to work his magic.

“[That’s] what it’s all about,” said Tylor Megill, who gave up his first four runs of the season but settled in to last six innings. “The team just grinding at-bats out, not trying to do too much, just collectively passing the bat down. Look what happened, we came back and won.”

The Mets had a chance to win it in the bottom of the ninth after Eduardo Escobar and Robinson Cano led off with back-to-back walks and then advanced to second and third on Luis Guillorme’s sacrifice bunt.

But Travis Jankowski (with Nimmo staying on the bench) and Dominic Smith, who pinch hit for James McCann, both struck out looking to send the game to extras.

Francisco Lindor slides in safe at second base.Charles Wenzelberg/New York PostJeff McNeilCharles Wenzelberg/New York Post

After the Mets took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Marte’s speed — he singled, stole second, took third on a subsequent throwing error and raced home on a wild pitch that didn’t get far from catcher Joey Bart — the Giants snapped Megill’s shutout streak of 11 ¹/₃ innings to begin the year with a pair of runs each in the second and third innings.

The Mets rallied in the bottom of the fifth. After Showalter won another replay challenge that ruled Jankowski just beat out a double play at first base, McCann and McNeil hit back-to-back doubles to get the Mets within 4-3.

Giants right-hander Alex Cobb then came out of the game with a right groin injury, but Lindor greeted his replacement, Dominc Leone, with a two-out double that tied the game at four. Lindor pumped his fist as he got to second base, sending the home crowd into a roar as a precursor to his bigger moment five innings later.