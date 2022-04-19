‘Real Hot Chocolate’ On Florida Highway After Semi-Truck Burns With 1,000 Bags Of Cocoa

On Monday, a semi-truck fire lit up in the early morning hours after the brakes appeared to malfunction, according to Daytona Beach Fire Department.

This semi was driving on I-95 south, carrying approximately 1,000 bags of cocoa when the fire started.

Fire officials say the driver was not injured and no other vehicles were involved.

The fire closed all but one lane of southbound I-95 Monday morning. Traffic was backed up for several miles just south of State Road 40 near Ormond Beach.

But, things smelled chocolatey delicious.

