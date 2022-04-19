ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Australia's Ramsay Health Care gets $14.8 billion offer from KKR-led consortium

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RuWQG_0fE3eTP700

(Reuters) -Ramsay Health Care, Australia’s largest private hospital operator, said on Wednesday it received a A$20.05 billion ($14.80 billion) takeover offer from a consortium led by private equity giant KKR & Co.

The non-binding proposal of A$88 per share represents a premium of nearly 37% to Ramsay’s Tuesday closing price of A$64.39.

Ramsay said it would provide the KKR-led consortium with due diligence on a non-exclusive basis and that talks were at a preliminary stage.

The hospital operator said it has reviewed the proposal with its advisers and asked for further information from the consortium in relation to its funding and structure of the deal.

Ramsay operates hospitals and clinics across 10 countries in three continents, with a network of more than 530 locations, according to its website.

If successful, the purchase of the hospital operator would be the biggest in Australia this year and bolster deal activity, which, at a total value of $17.4 billion, suffered a 41.2% decline in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data.

A consortium’s A$31.6 billion enterprise value deal in 2021 for Sydney airport is the largest ever private equity-backed deal in Australia.

Earlier this year, Ramsay and Malaysia’s Sime Darby Holdings received a $1.35 billion buyout offer from IHH Healthcare Bhd for their Asia joint venture. Ramsay said it is still pursuing this transaction.

The hospital operator has hired UBS AG’s Australia Branch and Herbert Smith Freehills as financial and legal advisers, respectively, for the KKR-led consortium’s proposal.

($1 = 1.3546 Australian dollars)

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkr#Ramsay Health Care#Consortium#Kkr Co#Refinitiv#Sime Darby Holdings#Ihh Healthcare Bhd
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Reuters

IMF's Georgieva says China should stimulate consumption as lockdowns mount

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday that China should use fiscal space to stimulate consumption as it faces an economic slowdown prompted by renewed COVID-19 lockdowns. Georgieva said that China had ample fiscal and monetary policy space to counteract this, but...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reliance says cannot implement $3.4 bln deal with India's Future Group

MUMBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries said on Saturday its deal with Future Group "cannot be implemented" after secured creditors in the latter rejected it, the company said in an exchange filing. "The shareholders and unsecured creditors of FRL (Future Retail) have voted in favour of the scheme. But...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chile's Codelco starts offering exploration assets to third parties

SANTIAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - Chilean state-owned mining company Codelco said on Friday it has commenced seeking prospect partnerships for 34 projects across the country, its first such move into joint exploration. The offer of "non-core" prospects was first flagged by a company executive at the end of March but...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK, U.S. and Canada left G20 meeting when Russia spoke, UK says

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Britain's delegation to a meeting of top Group of 20 finance officials in Washington, including Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, walked out in protest at Russia's participation, a British finance ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday. "Alongside our allies the U.S. and Canada, representatives from...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK says Russian forces made no major gains in the last 24 hours

April 23 (Reuters) - Russian forces have made no major gains in the last 24 hours despite increased activity, as Ukrainian counterattacks continue to hinder their efforts, British military intelligence said on Saturday. Despite Russia's claimed conquest of the port city of Mariupol, heavy fighting continues to frustrate Moscow's attempts...
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. says backs Lithuania in row with China

April 22 (Reuters) - The United States backs Lithuania in a dispute with China over Taiwan, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Lithuania's finance minister on Friday. China has suspended imports from Lithuania after the EU nation allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in its capital, angering Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Japan's new digital chief to resign over health issues - media

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - The chief of Japan's Digital Agency, a new government body to upgrade creaking government infrastructure, will resign due to health issues, local media reported on Saturday. Yoko Ishikura, an academic and management consultant who formerly worked at McKinsey & Company, was picked as chief digital...
HEALTH
Reuters

Corica left frustrated as missed chances cost Sydney

April 23 (Reuters) - Sydney FC coach Steve Corica criticised his team's failure to turn opportunities into goals as the A-League side dropped off the pace in the Asian Champions League with a 1-0 loss against Japan's Yokohama F Marinos. Sydney are five points behind Group H leaders Jeonbuk Motors...
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy